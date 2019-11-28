County commissioners approved a rezone and preliminary plat this week for a new eight-lot subdivision near Valley View.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to rezone 20 acres at the corner of Ritchey Road and County Road 240 from agricultural to residential use, on condition that a deed restriction be added to the lots to prohibit manufactured homes there. All members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court were present for the Nov. 25 vote.
The preliminary plat was also approved unanimously with the same condition, as well as a requirement that a drainage study be conducted before the final plat comes before commissioners for approval.
The rezoning vote followed a public hearing in which no one spoke in favor or against the proposed rezone.
Commissioners briefly discussed whether to approve the preliminary plat since two of the eight lots are smaller than the 2.5 acres that the county’s new zoning regulations require for residential lots in rural areas. The county adopted new subdivision regulations and a new zoning ordinance for property near Ray Roberts Lake early this year.
Joe Schmitz, representing property owner Schmitz and Rohmer Investments, told commissioners he realized he’d erred when planning out the 20 acres. “The mistake is on me,” he said, later adding “if I do this again I promise I won’t make the same mistake twice.”
County Judge Jason Brinkley said he was concerned about setting a precedent to allow smaller-than-required lots, but commissioners eventually agreed to follow the Lake Ray Roberts Planning and Zoning Commission’s lead on the matter. The commission gave the green light for the preliminary plat on Oct. 8.
