After much discussion, members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court voted this week to enter into a road use agreement with Wildcat Creek Wind Farm LLC.
The vote on Monday, March 30, was 4-0-1. Cooke County Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement abstained from voting based on advice from legal counsel since his parents will benefit from the wind farm. Cooke County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement was asked by the public to recuse himself from the vote, as well. However, Leon Klement told members of the court that legal counsel said he was allowed to vote on the road use agreement.
“Yes, Robert Klement is my brother,” Leon Klement said of a person in favor of the wind farm project. “ … I have to vote on this. It’s my duty, my responsibility.”
Since John Klement has to abstain from anything involving Wildcat Creek Wind Farm, commissioners agreed to allow Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell and Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs to oversee the road use agreement with the wind farm.
The road use agreement allows the wind farm company to haul heavy equipment on county roadways and temporarily close the roads during the construction of a wind farm in southwestern Cooke County. If the roads become damaged during construction, the company would be responsible for repairing them, according to a copy of the agreement provided to commissioners.
Houston-based EDP Renewables is the company behind the proposed wind farm. EDP Renewables is a global renewable energy company that entered the U.S. market in 2007, according to the company’s website. The company proposes to build more than 50 wind turbines on several thousand acres in Cooke County for a 180-megawatt wind farm, according to archived Register reports.
The commissioners’ court decision didn’t come without opposition, though. A vote to implement the road use agreement with Wildcat Creek Wind Farm came to a halt March 9 after community members expressed their concerns about the agreement to members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court.
At that meeting, members of the court decided to send the road use agreement to Austin-based law firm Allison, Bass & Magee LLP for review.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said before Monday’s vote that the law firm reviewed the agreement and made “significant changes.” Brinkley also said the county has not entered into a tax abatement agreement with Wildcat Creek Wind Farm and doesn’t plan to. Other local entities have considered tax abatements.
County roads are public roads, he said. Agreements don’t have to be in place to use a public roadway. However, agreements allow roads to be brought “back in the state if not better” compared to a project’s beginning.
“Without the road use agreement there is a very high likelihood that any damage to roads would not be recovered,” Brinkley said.
In a conversation with EDP Renewables Director of Development Rorik Peterson, Brinkley questioned if the company would move forward with its proposed wind farm project if the county voted against the agreement.
Peterson said it didn’t matter which way they voted. Either way, the company is “committed to this project.”
He also said construction is considered an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic and they plan to begin construction in April.
When the Register followed up with Peterson on Tuesday, March 31, he said while the company announced it’s targeting a commencement of construction in April, there is no firm date set.
Last spring, EDP Renewables sought creation of a reinvestment zone allowing the firm to apply for tax abatements for the project. The request was unanimously approved by members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court.
Due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, members of the court are meeting weekly at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville. However, members of the public are not allowed in the courtroom with the exception of media in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus. All meetings are live streamed from the county’s YouTube channel and a phone number is provided to dial in for public comment. During Monday’s meeting, about 40 people signed up to speak either for or against the wind farm and the county’s road use agreement. While not all who signed up spoke, more than 25 people voiced opposition to the county having any involvement with the wind farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.