Cooke County commissioners will have a hearing Monday regarding a zoning change for 20 acres in Valley View, a meeting agenda shows.
The hearing during the 10 a.m. Nov. 25 commissioners’ meeting will be to solicit public comment about the property at the southeast corner of Ritchey Road and County Road 240 in Valley View. It’s to be known as Westlake Subdivision, according to the agenda notice.
After the hearing, commissioners will consider approving the zoning change as well as a preliminary plat for the acreage.
The property is currently zoned for agricultural use, according to material provided to commissioners.
Commissioners are also slated to hear an update on family and community health programs and activities conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, among other agenda items.
The county commissioners will meet in regular session in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners about an agenda item should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
