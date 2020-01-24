Cooke County commissioners will hold a hearing Monday during their regular meeting to solicit public comment on a rezoning request and specific use permit for development of an RV park off I-35 in Valley View.
Following the hearing, commissioners will consider approving the rezone from agricultural to commercial use for the Willowbend RV Park on about 17 acres, an agenda notice for the meeting shows. Commissioners will also consider approval of the RV park’s site plan.
Potential acceptance of County Road 2185 into the county road system is also on the agenda, as well as discussion regarding county subdivision regulations.
A closed session is on the agenda so commissioners may discuss personnel matters.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
