Members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court decided to take no action Monday, Dec. 23, on a request by Precinct 2 Constable Russ Harper.
Harper had requested his vehicle be unmarked with regular license plates to make it easier on him to serve papers, according to Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley.
Harper claimed people might not come to their door if they see a marked constable vehicle, Brinkley explained to members of the court.
Members of the court asked if Harper wore a uniform and Brinkley said he did own a uniform.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell said having an unmarked vehicle would make it more convenient for personal use.
Hollowell also said there could be a consistency issue with just one constable having an unmarked vehicle. There are two constable precincts in the county.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said he agreed it would be easier to serve papers with an unmarked vehicle at times, but if the constable had anything else to do, such as work traffic, it could be “dangerous” because people might question who he is.
Brinkley said members of the court unanimously agreed to allow the constable to have one of the old Cooke County Sheriff's Office vehicles that are being rotated out of service during a meeting Monday, Dec. 9.
Harper is getting a 2014 Chevy Tahoe.
“The current vehicle that he drives, he acquired the same way, a few years ago,” Brinkley said Monday via email.
By law, commissioners have to approve a county law enforcement vehicle to run with no markings or non-exempt plates, according to Brinkley.
“Therefore, by not voting it allows for the default of regular markings,” Brinkley said.
Harper's new marked vehicle should go into service in the next few weeks, according to Brinkley.
Harper was not present at Monday's meeting inside the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville. Brinkley said he was sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.