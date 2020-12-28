Cooke County commissioners are slated to canvas local ballots from the Dec. 19 special runoff election and certify the official results at a 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday, Dec. 29, an agenda notice shows.
The special meeting will take place in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
The only other action item on the meeting’s agenda is possible approval of election workers’ pay for the Dec. 19 runoff election.
A total of 4,984 ballots were cast for 18% turnout in the county, unofficial results for the Texas Senate District 30 runoff showed. The votes are not official until canvassed.
State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, and Shelley Luther, a Republican of Pilot Point, were in the SD-30 runoff election after being the top two vote-getters out of six in a special election in September to decide who would fill the seat being vacated by state Sen. Pat Fallon. Unofficial results showed Springer won the runoff both in Cooke County and across SD-30.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 206-462-5569 or 855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. The video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848.
Anyone wanting to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
