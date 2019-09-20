Cooke County commissioners are seeking the public’s opinion about proposed regulations for RV parks in the county.
A public hearing is set to take place Monday, Sept. 23, during the commissioners’ regular meeting at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St.
Following the hearing, commissioners are set to decide whether to adopt the RV park regulations as proposed.
A number of other items are also on the agenda, including possible approval of changes to Cooke County subdivision regulations in order to comply with House Bill 3167, a bill relating to county and municipal approval procedures for land development applications that was signed into law in June. The new law went into effect Sept. 1, according to a legislative summary from LegiScan.com.
A closed session is on the agenda so commissioners may consult with an attorney.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners about an agenda item should arrive at least half an hour early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
