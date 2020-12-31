Cooke County commissioners are expected to consider accepting the resignation of Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley at a special meeting Monday, Jan. 4.
Brinkley announced Dec. 20 he is running for a seat in the Statehouse. He’s seeking to fill the Texas House District 68 vacancy created when outgoing state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, was elected to represent Texas Senate District 30 after a December runoff.
Brinkley’s candidate for state office is prompting his resignation as county judge under the state’s resign-to-run law, the Register previously reported. He is in the middle of his second term as county judge.
Brinkley is one of several candidates that have so far filed paperwork to appear on the Jan. 23 special election ballot. Prospective candidates for HD-68 have until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, to file their candidacy paperwork with the state. Early voting will run Jan. 11-19.
An agenda for the 10 a.m. meeting shows commissioners will first go into executive session to discuss personnel and real estate matters. Then, they’ll consider action on two items, including Brinkley’s resignation.
Commissioners will also consider possible action on a real estate matter.
The agenda does not say what real estate specifically will be under discussion. However, in September commissioners agreed to purchase the Kress building at 201 W. California St. and entered a 120-day due diligence period to have the building thoroughly inspected. Brinkley said in September the purchase would be back up for discussion after engineering inspections were completed.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 206-462-5569 or 855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. The video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848.
Anyone wanting to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
