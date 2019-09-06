Cooke County Commissioners will hold public hearings Monday, Sept. 9, related to two rezoning requests for property in Precinct 2.
The commissioners’ court is considering whether to approve rezoning about 32 acres in the 1500 block of East Farm-to-Market Road 922 near Valley View from agricultural to commercial use, according to an agenda notice for the court’s meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.
They’ll also consider whether to rezone about 19 acres off Reason Jones Road, also near Valley View, the agenda notice shows.
Commissioners plan to recognize the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Cooke County with a proclamation. Another proclamation will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of CASA of North Texas, according to the agenda notice.
A closed session is on the agenda so commissioners may consult with an attorney. Following that, a workshop is scheduled to include discussion on RV park and subdivision regulations as well as county rights-of-way regulations.
Commissioners are expected to consider action related to changes to the county’s RV park regulations after the workshop, the agenda notice shows.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners about an agenda item should arrive at least half an hour early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
The commissioners’ court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom, first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
