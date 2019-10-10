The Cooke County Commissioners Court is set to consider whether to increase election workers’ pay rate at the court’s regular meeting Monday, Oct. 14.
Current hourly pay for election judges and clerks is $10 per hour, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said. She’s proposing to increase that to $12 per hour after the Texas Secretary of State’s office increased how much it reimburses counties for election worker wages.
The secretary of state’s office now reimburses up to $12 per hour, according to information provided to commissioners ahead of next week’s meeting.
Commissioners are also expected to consider changes to the county’s proposed RV park regulations.
A draft provided to commissioners shows the proposed regulations would require RV hookups to be at least 40 feet apart and would allow the commissioners court to exempt RV parks from the paving standards county roads must meet.
Public hearings are also scheduled regarding a final plat for Knotted Oaks Subdivision off of Cheaney Road in Precinct 2; a replat of a lot in Lake Kiowa; rezoning 32 acres in the 1500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 922 in Valley View from agricultural to residential; and rezoning 19 acres off Reason Jones Road in Valley View from agricultural to residential.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners about an agenda item should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
The commissioners’ court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom, first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
