Cooke County commissioners are set to consider possible action on a proposed county budget and tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year when they meet Monday, July 27, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
Commissioners will consider a general fund budget of $26.9 million, according to a draft provided Friday, July 24, as well as precinct road and bridge fund budgets totaling $9.3 million
Details of the proposed tax rate weren’t available as of press time Friday, July 24.
In August 2019, members of the commissioners’ court agreed to adopt a general fund budget of $26 million for the current fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. The total budget, including road and bridge, interest and sinking and “all the smaller dedicated funds” was right at $40 million, County Judge Jason Brinkley told the Register at that time.
Commissioners also approved the county’s tax rate for maintenance and operations for the 2020 tax year of 42 cents per $100 assessed property value. The interest and sinking tax of 2 cents was approved, as well, for a total tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation. (Rates may not add up due to rounding.)
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the county’s debt obligations.
Commissioners will also consider setting the dates for public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate, according to the meeting’s agenda notice.
Other agenda items include possibly imposing optional Texas Department of Motor Vehicles fees for the 2021 calendar year; purchasing additional voting equipment; and a public hearing and subsequent consideration of a proposed replat of two lots in Lake Kiowa.
Consideration of a road use agreement with Wolf Ridge Wind LLC is also on the agenda.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, real estate, security measures and to consult with an attorney.
Commissioners will consider possible action on the county’s Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 after the closed session, the agenda indicates. Possible action on personnel matters and real estate is to be discussed after members reconvene into open session, too.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
