A new county judge could be decided as early as Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court are set to meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday for a specially called meeting. According to the meeting's agenda, commissioners are to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. Once they reconvene into open session, they are to deliberate and consider possible action concerning the appointment of a new county judge to fill the vacancy left by Jason Brinkley.
Brinkley is running to represent Texas House District 68 against fellow Republicans John Berry, Craig Carter and David Spiller. A fifth candidate, Charles Gregory, is running as a Democrat on the ballot.
The HD-68 vacancy was created after new state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, was elected to represent Texas Senate District 30 following a December runoff.
Tuesday, Jan.19, is the last day of early voting for the special HD-68 election. Ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. Election Day is Saturday, Jan. 23.
Brinkley’s candidacy for state office prompted his resignation as county judge under the state’s resign-to-run law, the Register previously reported. He is in the middle of his second term as county judge.
Members of the court unanimously approved his resignation during a specially called meeting Jan. 4. However, Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement abstained from voting.
Brinkley is required to continue his duties as county judge until his successor is named.
Applications for the county judge seat were accepted for a week.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 206-462-5569 or 855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. The video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848.
Anyone wanting to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
