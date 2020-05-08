Cooke County commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Monday, May 11, to discuss improving the county's radio communications.

According to a meeting agenda released this week, commissioners are to possibly take action on requests for proposals for the countywide system allowing emergency responders and road crews to communicate with one another.

This action item comes back to the agenda following discussion from members of the court during a meeting on April 13 inside the Commissioners' Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville. Commissioners decided during that meeting to postpone taking action on the radio communications until they received more information explaining why there was so much difference in coverage between the two companies that provided proposals.

Proposals were received from L3Harris Technologies Inc. out of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Self Radio Inc. from Montague, Texas.

Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said Self Radio guaranteed 95% coverage which is what the county was aiming for. L3Harris, he said, would only be able to primarily provide 73% coverage and “might be able to get 84% at an alternate configuration.”

Fletcher said the total price for “just the system to be built out” is $1,367,000 for Self Radio and $1.9 million for L3Harris. He also told commissioners that L3Harris would take 17 months to complete and Self Radio would be done in 10 months.

Tom Murphy, with Irving-based Trott Communications Group, said approving one of the companies’ request for proposals would allow contract negotiations to begin.

The county currently has two radio tower sites: one in town on Rice Avenue and at PenTex Energy on West U.S. 82 in Muenster, according to Fletcher. A third site to help achieve optimum coverage is proposed at Sivells Bend School on County Road 403, according to Fletcher.

The two proposals are for “full receive and send capabilities on five channels through digital for all three sites,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said.

Commissioners have been talking about upgrading the county's radio communications for quite some time.

In 2018, commissioners agreed to hire Trott Communications to conduct a communications study to show the county where its current coverage extends, according to Brinkley. Following the study, Trott helped design a system “to increase our coverage to over 95% of Cooke County on a handheld radio,” he said. That was phase two.

Phase three, according to Brinkley, is the RFP process. So far the county has spent $49,486 for all three phases.