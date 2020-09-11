Cooke County commissioners are set to consider deferring the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax for county employees when they meet Monday, Sept. 14, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
They’re also expected to discuss allowing various nonprofits to use courthouse grounds for North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 17 and various election matters, among other agenda items.
Commissioners will have a public hearing regarding a replat of lot 10 of Westview Addition, at 740 County Road 319 in Valley View. They’ll consider approving the replat after the hearing as well as possible approval of a final plat for Westview Farms, a proposed subdivision on the same road.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, real estate, security measures and to consult with an attorney. Commissioners will consider possible action on those matters as well as updating the court rules of procedure, conduct and decorum after the closed session, the agenda indicates.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
