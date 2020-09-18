Cooke County commissioners are planning a special meeting Monday, Sept. 21, to discuss a potential real estate purchase and other matters, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session after public comments to discuss real estate. After the closed session, commissioners are slated to reconvene in open session to consider possible action on purchasing real estate as well as possibly hiring an engineering firm and potential action related to a CARES Act funding grant, the agenda indicates.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
