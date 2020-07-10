Cooke County commissioners are set to consider possible action on the county budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year when they meet Monday, July 13, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
The commissioners’ court is also expected to discuss several grant funding applications, possible approval of Oak Ridge RV Park on County Road 147 in Precinct 1 and a few other items, the agenda shows.
A public hearing regarding replat of two lots in Lake Kiowa will take place, to be followed by consideration of approving the replats.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, real estate, security measures and to consult with an attorney.
Commissioners will consider possible action on the county’s Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 after the closed session, the agenda indicates. Possible action on personnel matters and real estate is to be discussed after members reconvene into open session, too.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Following the 10 a.m. regular meeting, commissioners have scheduled a workshop at 1 p.m. Monday to review and discuss the courthouse annex remodel. Commissioners plan to go into closed session during the meeting to discuss real estate.
For both meetings, commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
