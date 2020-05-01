Cooke County commissioners are set to consider approving a grant application for emergency coronavirus funding when they meet Monday, May 4, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
The commissioners’ court is also expected to discuss a few other grant programs and cybersecurity training for county employees, the agenda shows.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, security devices or security audits and to consult with an attorney.
Possible action on the personnel matter is to be discussed after members reconvene into open session, the agenda shows. Commissioners will also consider possible action on the county’s Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 after the closed session as well as a grant for COVID-19 response.
Commissioners will have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the general public to attend its meeting virtually.
As a precaution in light of the new coronavirus, the court won’t allow the general public to attend in person. Instead, the public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting.
Video feed will also be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
