Election issues are on the agenda for the next Cooke County Commissioners’ Court regular meeting Monday.
Commissioners will consider whether to approve buying more ExpressVote ballot marking devices during the Dec. 9 meeting, an agenda notice shows. The devices were first used in Cooke County during the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
Consideration of possible locations for early voting and Election Day for the March 2020 party primary elections is also on the agenda, as well as possible appointment of election judges and alternates.
Other agenda items unrelated to the 2020 primaries include a public hearing and subsequent vote regarding a replat of two lots in Eagle Cove Subdivision in Precinct 2; and possible approval of an RV park application for Mt. Springs RV Park.
A closed session is on the agenda so commissioners may discuss real estate and personnel matters and consult with an attorney. The commissioners will reconvene in open session for any necessary action, the agenda notice indicates.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.