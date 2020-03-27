The Commissioners Court of Cooke County will once again consider action on a road use agreement with Wildcat Creek Wind Farm LLC at its next meeting Monday, March 30, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting shows.
Commissioners will also consider approval of road bores to be done in Precinct 3 for the wind farm project. The bores would take place on county roads 376, 342, 340, 338, 337, 331 and 318, the agenda notice indicates.
Commissioners are also scheduled to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, security measures and to consult with an attorney. That will be followed by consideration in open session of possible action regarding a public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 and a personnel matter.
Commissioners will have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the general public to attend its meeting virtually.
As a precaution in light of the new coronavirus, the court won’t allow the general public to attend in person. Instead, the public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting.
Video feed will also be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMy GyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
