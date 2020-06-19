Cooke County commissioners are set to consider possible action on the purchase of body video cameras for the county’s patrol department from State Chapter 59 funds when they meet in regular session Monday, June 22, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
The commissioners’ court is also expected to discuss replacing infusion pumps due to a recall, several grant funding programs, the county’s annual report and various other items, the agenda shows.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, real estate, security measures and to consult with an attorney.
Commissioners will consider possible action on the county’s Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 after the closed session, the agenda indicates. Possible action on personnel matters is to be discussed after members reconvene into open session, too.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total. Public comment will be heard at the meeting’s start, immediately following the call to order, opening prayer and pledges of allegiance.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
OTHER MEETINGS PLANNED
Commissioners are also set to meet for workshops multiple times next week, according to agenda notices for the meetings.
A budget workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, in the Commissioners’ Courtroom for the first day of budget hearings and any necessary action on the proposed budgets for Cooke County EMS; the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, the Cooke County Jail and courthouse security; Cooke County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office; and the county clerk’s office.
A separate budget workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, also in the Commissioners’ Courtroom, for a second day of budget hearings and any necessary action on budgets for the following departments: rural subdivision and septic; library; district clerk; Precinct 1 justice of the peace; auditor’s office; commissioners’ court; information technology; maintenance; nondepartmental items; and other budget matters.
Finally, a workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the Commissioners’ Courtroom to discuss the county’s radio communications project.
