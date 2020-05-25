Cooke County commissioners are set to consider possible action related to two planned county subdivisions when they meet today, Tuesday, May 26, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates.
The commissioners’ court is also expected to discuss several grant applications and operating procedures for the Cooke County judiciary, the agenda shows.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, security devices or security audits and to consult with an attorney.
Commissioners will consider possible action on the county’s Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 after the closed session, the agenda indicates. Possible action on the personnel matter is to be discussed after members reconvene into open session, too.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Tuesday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
