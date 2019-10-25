Cooke County commissioners are seeking public input on whether to change the speed limit to 35 mph on two county roads, an agenda notice for the commissioners’ Monday, Oct. 28 meeting shows.
A public hearing is scheduled to hear citizen comments about reducing the speed limit on County Road 300 heading west out of Muenster, from U.S. 82 to the intersection with County Road 361. A hearing is also scheduled regarding the speed limit on County Road 365 south of Era, between Farm-to-Market Road 51 and the Cooke-Denton county line.
Commissioners are also slated to have a public hearing on replatting in Burkhart Estates on County Road 117 and will consider action on a bid for road oil and emulsions, among other matters, according to the notice.
A closed session is on the agenda so commissioners may discuss real estate and personnel matters and consult with an attorney. The commissioners will reconvene in open session for any necessary action on real estate, the agenda notice indicates.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at a different location than normal because of early voting. It’ll be in the County Court at Law courtroom on the second floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
The Commissioners Courtroom, where the court usually meets, is in use through Nov. 1 as the county’s early voting location.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
