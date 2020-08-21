Commissioners to talk taxes

Members of the County Commissioners’ Court are set to vote Monday morning, Aug. 24, on the county’s tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The court is considering a proposed 2021 tax rate that is a little over a penny less than last year’s rate, according to Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley.
On Aug. 10, members of the court unanimously agreed on the proposed tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of 42 cents per $100 of assessed property value. All members of the court were present.
The no-new-revenue rate was previously known as the effective rate — the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
The county’s total tax rate is a combination of the maintenance and operations tax rate and the interest and sinking tax rate.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the county’s debt obligations.
The county’s debt is $3,103,725, County Auditor Shelly Atteberry previously told the Register.
Members of the court did not vote on the breakdown at their meeting earlier this month. Commissioners can also agree to set the rate lower than the approved proposed rate.
In August 2019, commissioners approved the county’s M&O tax rate for the 2020 tax year of 42 cents per $100 assessed property value and the I&S rate of 2 cents, for a total tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation. (Rates may not add up due to rounding.)
Commissioners will also vote on the county’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, according to a meeting agenda.
In August 2019, members of the commissioners’ court agreed to adopt a general fund budget of $26 million for the current fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. The total budget, including road and bridge, interest and sinking and “all the smaller dedicated funds” was right at $40 million, Brinkley told the Register at that time.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 19, the proposed budget for the county’s general fund was $26,538,056, Atteberry said. However, she did say there will be changes to it Monday. Road and bridge, Atteberry said, was at $9,349,868.
Brinkley said this week that the budget does not include any pay raises for county employees.
“The jail budget includes incentive pay for different levels of certification and training, as does the sheriff’s budget and EMS budget,” he said. “Those levels are still available, with no increases from this year.”
Brinkley said he asked all department heads and elected officials to “work hard” to maintain their budget request to as close to the current fiscal year as possible, given the economic climate.
“I know that several departments have legitimate budget needs, but with the backdrop of our current economic situation, high unemployment and uncertain path forward they have all worked hard to make requests to maintain the status quo as much as possible,” he said.
Members of the court will meet at 10 a.m. Monday inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
