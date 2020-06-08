As the coronavirus pandemic regulations soften for organized athletics, Gainesville Parks and Recreation is resuming its adult sports leagues beginning Monday, June 15.
Gainesville Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCage said as soon as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recommendation came down, his department was ready to go.
“We missed out on our spring season of adult play and that kind of left a void for a lot of active adults here in Cooke County,” McCage said. “However, we’re going to strike while the iron is hot while we gear up for the summer season.”
Co-ed slowpitch softball will kick off next week’s leagues followed by men’s slowpitch softball on Tuesday, June 16, sand volleyball Wednesday, June 17, and concluding with co-ed kickball Thursday, June 18.
McCage said he expects the sports to be very popular, especially considering the lack of athletics in the recent months.
“Our adult programming that we have and host through the parks and recreation department is very well attended,” McCage said. “We were excited that our kickball season from last year did very well, so we’re really looking forward to kicking off kickball again. Due to the fact that we missed out on the spring, there is a great need to get outdoors and the Gainesville parks and recreation department is ready to provide the activity and the fun.”
Social distancing guidelines will be put into place and McCage said he expects those to go off without a hitch.
“We had to have the authorization from the governor’s office and they listed out some criteria that they recommend for adult leagues to follow,” McCage said. “We will be following their recommendations so we can create lots of fun. Some of those are having hand sanitizer available to the players and fans. We’ll sell prepackaged food from the concessions stand and with the majority of the events, we’ll be practicing social distancing.”
According to government guidelines, individuals should avoid groups larger than 10 and maintain six feet of separation. An activity hygiene plan was also suggested that included the sanitation of all program areas, sanitation of equipment before and after use and hand washing or hand sanitizing before and after activities.
With the four different leagues all taking place outside, McCage said that is one of the main reasons the sports can return.
“If you recall, the governor opened up the youth sports for practice along with the recommendation of kicking off the leagues,” McCage said. “He felt it was essential to open up Texas as much as possible in a responsible way and I believe that’s what we’re doing here. We’re very thankful to get these leagues underway. I don’t foresee any other complications opening up these outdoor activities. I think it’s very much needed for not only Gainesville and Cooke County, but the entire state of Texas.”
McCage reiterated that it was important to provide citizens of Gainesville and Cooke County an outlet to stay active during the past few months.
“Our parks have remained open through the entirety of the pandemic,” McCage said. “We did close down the playground for a while, but that’s been open for the past three weeks. We’re smooth sailing right now and we encourage people to enjoy the outdoors of Leonard Park and also enjoy the Frank Buck zoo, because that’s open as well.”
Financially, McCage said the parks and recreation department lost revenue in adult sports.
“We didn’t have our spring season of co-ed and men’s softball so that hampered a little bit of our revenue,” McCage said. “I’m always worried about revenue and the lack thereof. We always want to offer programs. Our focus is to cover the expense and if there is a little revenue to be had, then that’s great.”
During the time away from sports, McCage said it gave the department time to plan for the future.
“As far as not being able to provide that to the residents of Cooke County, that was tough,” McCage said. “There are a lot of residents that miss that activity, but it gave us staff to make some field and park improvements that we wouldn’t have been able to do. It’s been good and bad.”
The registration deadline for the co-ed and men’s softball league is Wednesday, June 10. The team fee is $300 and there will be an eight-game guaranteed single-elimination playoff tournament.
The registration deadline for sand volleyball is also June 10 and there will be a six-game guaranteed single-elimination playoff tournament. The team fee is $150.
Finally, the kickball league fee is $200 and will also feature a six-game guaranteed single-elimination playoff tournament.
For more information, contact Sydney Kramer at SKramer@cogtx.org or 940-668-4530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.