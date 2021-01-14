Tioga student named to dean’s list
Elisabeth Parks, a sophomore cybersecurity major from Tioga, was among roughly 900 students named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn at least a 3.0 grade point average during the semester.
Bob Jones University is a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts institution with more than 3,000 students.
–From staff reports
