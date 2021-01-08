Library to close for MLK Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, with regular hours.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville, is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Men’s slowpitch league to start
The Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department’s winter men's 250-foot slowpitch league will begin Feb. 9.
A mandatory coaches meeting for all teams will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. The league includes eight games plus a single elimination playoff. T-shirts will be awarded to the top team in the championship game.
Games are played Tuesday evenings at Edison Park, 1809 E. Broadway St. The league is open to teams of players age 16 and up.
For more information, call the parks department at 940-668-4530 or email pmccage@cogtx.org or skramer@cogtx.org or visit www.quickscores.com/gainesville.
7 locals named to Midwestern State honor roll
Midwestern State University recognized seven Gainesville college students among the 1,104 honor roll designees for the spring 2020 semester.
A total of 343 full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average qualified for the President's Honor Roll. Another 341 students with a GPA of at least 3.75 were named to the Provost's Honor Roll and the Dean's Honor Roll included 420 students with a GPA of at least 3.5.
The following students hail from Gainesville and are listed along with their honor and declared major:
Desirae Barker, Provost’s Honor Roll, Bilingual Generalist EC-11
Emily Davis, President’s Honor Roll, Dental Hygiene
Darian Fuller, President’s Honor Roll, Applied Arts and Sciences
Troynisha Lewis, Dean’s Honor Roll, Radiologic Technology
Hannah Metzler, President’s Honor Roll, Pre-Nursing
Colleen Pascal, Dean’s Honor Roll, Radiologic Technology
Spencer Smith, Provost’s Honor Roll, Mass Communication
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.