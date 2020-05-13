GHS students place at state
The Gainesville High School theatrical design team advanced to the state level of University Interscholastic League competitions for the second year.
Although most state contests were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, UIL was able to continue with the state theatrical design contest based on the online portfolios from the preliminary round.
All six members of GHS’s team earned medals and were recognized in a digital awards ceremony May 4. Awards were as follows:
Second place group: Andrew Carroll, Lauren Fleniken, Jade Conner, Harmony Rutherford.
Third place, individual costume design: Lauren Fleniken.
Sixth place, individual costume design: Jade Conner.
In order to submit an entry into the contest, individuals must design a theoretical production from a script determined by the UIL.
Students can enter costumes; hair and makeup; marketing; or scenic design. As a group entry, a team of four must submit all four areas of design with a central concept.
This year’s title selection was Pedro Calderon de la Barca’s “Life is a Dream.”
