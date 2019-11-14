Muenster hospital board to meet
Board members of Muenster Hospital District are set to consider approval of a fire door project at their next meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The meeting’s agenda notice shows the board will also consider approval of physician credentialing matters or polices and procedures, if any. They’ll also review this year’s employee compliance training information and hospital quality assurance.
Members will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Muenster Memorial Hospital Administration Building, 605 N. Maple St. in Muenster.
Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
4-H’ers can learn craft techniques
The deadline is coming up to sign up for a 4-H crafting event this month.
The Cooke County AgriLife Extension will host “Gifts from the Heart” led by Donna Hertel at Sarah’s on the Square, 115 W California St. in Gainesville.
From 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, attendees will learn how to make homemade crafts and food gifts. The event is open to all Cooke County 4-H members. Registration fee is $5 and the class size is limited to 20 participants.
The deadline to register is Tuesday, Nov. 19. Signups may be done online at cooke.argilife.org or by calling 940-668-5412.
Local chorale to perform ‘Messiah’
The North Central Texas Chorale recently announced its performance of “Messiah” will take place next month. Sacred Heart High School choir will be joining the chorale in the production.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Whaley United Methodist Church, 701 Rosedale Drive in Gainesville.
Tickets will be available at the door. Adult tickets will be $10; tickets for students and seniors will be $7.
The chorale is under the direction of Clint Kelley. For more information, visit www.northcentraltexaschorale.com.
