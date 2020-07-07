Refuge volunteers host web program
The Friends of the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge are planning a special Second Saturday event via Zoom video conferencing. David Parsons will present “The Biology, Behaviors and Integrated Pest Management of the Brown Recluse Spider” at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11. Email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and a link to register for the video conference
The Friends group is also seeking gardeners to help add plants, weed and mulch the refuge’s butterfly garden Wednesday mornings. Volunteers bring their own tools and gloves, and must be at least 18 years old, or 16 with a parent or responsible volunteer. Gardeners get first dibs on thinned plants, seeds and cuttings. For details, email the Friends.
The Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are again closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus postage may be paid by credit or debit card.
