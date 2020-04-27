Simmons announces earnings
Simmons First National Corp., the holding company for Simmons Bank, recently announced it had earned $77.2 million in net income for the quarter ending March 31, compared to $47.7 million for the same period in 2019 — a 62% increase, according to a press release from the holding company.
In March and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced it was temporarily closing 52 branches, the release stated. As of March 31, the company had about $4.7 billion available “and is well capitalized,” according to the release.
Also in response to the pandemic, the company had gotten more than 3,100 Paycheck Protection Program loans approved for a total of over $745 million and had also modified more than 3,600 loans totaling over $2.8 billion, according to the release.
Simmons First National Corp. is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with assets of about $20.8 billion. Simmons Bank acquired Gainesville’s former Landmark Bank location in a merger completed late last year.
Help to navigate crisis
Anyone who’s in need because of the new coronavirus can call the Cooke County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster at 940-665-8505 from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays to reach a volunteer community navigator who will guide callers to resources that are available to help with utility bills, rent or mortgage payments.
Participating organizations that are coordinating resources through VOAD include the VISTO food pantry, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, Cooke County Emergency Management, Cooke County United Way, Home Hospice of Cooke County, I Love Nails and Spa, the Red Cross of Cooke County, Temple Baptist Church and Workforce Solutions Texoma.
An online form to request help is posted to the VOAD’s Facebook page. Search for Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, VOAD.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge may be paid by credit or debit card.
