Cooke Co. Dems to meet Jan. 9
The Cooke County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Pecan Creek Village community room, 1100 Lawrence St. in Gainesville. The meeting will include elections for club positions.
Midwestern State lists honorees
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls recently announced several Gainesville students earned honors for the fall 2019 semester.
The following were named to the President’s Honor Roll: Desirae Barker pursuing a Bilingual Generalist EC-13 degree; Mallory Case pursuing a pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in nursing; Taylor King pursuing a post-licensure RN to BSN degree; and Madison Merrifield, also pursuing a post-licensure RN to BSN. President’s Honor Roll designees were full-time students no grade lower than an A for the semester.
Two students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll: Spencer Smith, pursuing a degree in mass communication; and Wynette Tipps, pursing a pre-licensure BSN. Full-time students with a grade point average of 3.5-3.74 and no grade lower than a C were included on the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Midwestern State recognized 1,120 honor students for the fall 2019 semester. The President's Honor Roll included 402 students, the Provost's Honor Roll included 326 students and the Dean's Honor Roll included 392 students.
Angelo State honors Forestburg student
Angelo State University in San Angelo has announced Randi Moseley of Forestburg achieved the Dean’s List designation for the 2019 fall semester.
To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The four-year public institution is part of the Texas Tech University System.
