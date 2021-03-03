Muenster teacher honored
Jill Reiter, a first grade teacher at Muenster Elementary School, was among 35 teachers from across the region honored by Weatherford College at the 2021 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration recently at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.
Celebrating its 25th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at Weatherford College for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”
Reiter's nomination describes her as “an amazing and dedicated teacher who is always looking for ways to improve her classroom to help her students. A vital part of the staff and incredibly knowledgeable about her subject matter.”
Students named to Harding dean's list
The following area students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester.
Colton Mercer, sophomore mechanical engineering major, of Gainesville
Ryder Reed, sophomore management and leadership and ministry major, of Whitesboro
Payton Reynolds, junior exercise science major, of Gainesville
Sydney Reynolds, sophomore cognitive neuroscience and Spanish major, of Gainesville
Reid McGuire, junior marketing major, of Pilot Point
To be eligible for the dean's list, full-time students must maintain a 3.65 or higher grade point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
