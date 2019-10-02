Callisburg VFD having BBQ
The Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual barbecue and auction fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the fire department, 116 McDaniel St. in Callisburg.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 10 and under, according to an event flyer. A raffle will also take place.
For tickets or more information, call Mike Musick at 940-736-7090 or Fire Chief Sam Stanford at 940-902-1342.
Children’s theater to have auditions
Ardmore Little Theatre will host auditions for kids ages 5-13 and some adults of varied ages for its upcoming production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Auditions will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 7 and 8, at the Goddard Center, 401 1st Ave S.W. in Ardmore. Performances will be November 14-17.
Monica Stolfa and Margi Thompson, both ALT veterans, will co-direct the large-cast production. There are character roles for four adult men and six women, with eight boys and nine girls, plus other children in the ensemble as pageant players including choir members, shepherds and baby angels.
Scripts are available at the ALT office in Goddard Center. More information on the character roles is at ardmorelittletheater.com.
Volunteers are also sought for backstage and other tasks to help produce the show.
For more information, call ALT at 580-223-6387.
