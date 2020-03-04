Thornberry opposes tobacco measure
Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 2339: Protecting American Lungs and Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act. Bill Passed - House (213 - 195); No
HR 35: Emmett Till Antilynching Act. Bill Passed - House (410 - 4); Yes
Diabetes support group to meet
The Cooke County Diabetes Support Group will discuss diabetes care advances at the group’s meeting this month.
Dr. Khawaja Anwar, an internal medicine and cardiologist at Muenster Memorial Hospital Family Health Clinic, will present “Advances in Diabetes Care: What’s new now and what we may see coming in the near or distant future” from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the classrooms at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville.
Anyone interested in learning more about diabetes is welcome to attend the free meeting, according to information from support group facilitator Joan Walterscheid.
The support group provides education and support for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and their family members. It meets the third Tuesday of each month except June, July, August and December. Programs by various healthcare professionals are presented each month.
For more information about the diabetes support group or to be notified of future meetings, call Walterscheid at 940-768-8120 or e-mail jwalter@ntin.net.
Location changes for GISD roundup
The location has changed for an April registration drive for students entering Head Start, prekindergarten or kindergarten in the fall at Gainesville Independent School District.
The drive will take place 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6 at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive. It’s the second of three drives; the last one will be the same time and location on April 28.
The school encourages parents of students who will be 3, 4, or 5 years old before Sept. 1 attend one of the roundups. Kindergarten is open to any student who will be 5 years old on Sept. 1. Head Start is open to qualifying 3- and 4-year-old students and prekindergarten is open to qualifying 4-year-old students. Qualifying factors vary for each program; eligibility requirements will be covered in detail at the roundups.
Documentation requirements include: the child’s Social Security card, birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization record and proof of income (to determine prekindergarten or Head Start program eligibility).
