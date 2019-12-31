Auditions set for Butterfield production
Auditions are scheduled next week for Butterfield Stage Players’ next production, “Marvin’s Room.”
Directed by Russell Schmid, the show tells of a leukemia patient who discovers she must contact her estranged sister in hopes of a bone marrow transplant. The sisters, Bessie and Lee, overcome long-buried recriminations to be transformed by the bonds of family love. The 1991 play was also made into a film in 1996.
Auditions will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6-7, at the Carnegie Little Theater in the ground floor of Butterfield Stage Playhouse, 201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
Performances will be in March.
Actors are needed for 10 parts: Bessie and Lee, women in their late 30s to 40s; Marvin, a man in his late 60s to 80s; Ruth, in her late 60s to 80s; Hank, age 16-19; Charlie, age 13-16; three characters, two men and a woman, age 30s to 60s; and a retirement home director, either a man or woman, that may be in their late 20s to 60s.
Anyone interested in helping out offstage may also come to auditions or email info@butterfieldstage.org. The Butterfield office may also be reached at 940-665-8152. Crew members are needed to help with sets, costumes, props, lighting and sound and stage managing. Experience is not necessary.
For more information or to reserve tickets to performances, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or call 940-665-1284.
Home Hospice of Cooke Co. seeking leftover Christmas decorations
Home Hospice of Cooke County is accepting donations of Christmas decorations to be stored until its 2020 Christmas rummage sale.
Christmas garlands, wreaths, tinsel, lights, trees, ornaments, centerpieces, wrapping paper, gift bags, trays, outdoor yard art and decorations, ribbons, bows, collectibles and anything else Christmas is accepted.
Donors should call 940-665-9891 to set up an appointment to drop off Christmas items Jan. 2-31 at the Home Hospice office, 316 S. Chestnut St. The office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. When you call, advise the staff if you’ll need help to deliver a large donation.
Proceeds from the organization’s Christmas rummage sale support care of hospice patients.
Home Hospice of Cooke County is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing care and support to enhance the quality of life of patients and their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.