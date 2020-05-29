Register offices to reopen Monday to public after temporary closure
Beginning Monday, June 1, the Gainesville Daily Register will reopen its front office at 306 E. California St. to the public after temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 during business hours to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Hess awarded scholarship from Northern Texas PGA Foundation
A Gainesville student was one of 44 recipients of scholarships from the Northern Texas PGA Foundation, the organization announced this week.
Garrett Hess received the Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship, a one-year, $5,000 award, according to a foundation spokesperson.
NTPGA Foundation’s 2020 scholarship recipients are receiving a total of $417,000 in awards, the largest amount the foundation has ever awarded in a single year, a NTPGA press release stated.
Since 1983, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation has awarded $3.19 million in college scholarships to more than 550 students.
Pilot Point student named to honor roll
Jackson Mershon Bolton of Pilot Point was recently named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Bolton was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
The University of Mississippi is the state's flagship university, enrolling more than 23,000 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.