VISTO to offer flu shots for free
Volunteers In Service To Others, the Gainesville food pantry, is offering free adult flu shots next Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Shots will be available on a walk-in basis beginning at 9 a.m. at VISTO’s new facility, 1305 N. Culberson St. They will be free regardless of income, VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones said.
The flu shots are being provided in partnership with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Information will not be provided to Texas state health services, Jones said.
Mountain Springs market coming
From 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9, the Mountain Springs Community Center will host a holiday market at the center, 173 Mt. Springs Lane in Mountain Springs.
Gifts and holiday meals will be available at the market. The community center is accepting vendor applications now. The cost for vendor spaces is $20 indoors, $10 stage or free on the grounds. For more information, email mtspringstx@gmail.com.
Camp Sweeney gets Reader’s Digest nod
Camp Sweeney, a Gainesville camp helping children with type 1 diabetes, is one of three recognized as “Community Health Heroes” in over 1,000 submissions to Reader’s Digest, according to a spokeswoman for the magazine.
Reader’s Digest recently published its results for the “Nicest Places in America” and launched a health-focused extension of that program in partnership with Life Extension titled “Community Health Heroes.” The extension recognizes those committed to promoting health and happiness within their town.
Camp Sweeney is the largest camp for children with diabetes in the world, having served more than 30,000 campers from 10 countries and 40 states since its inception.
