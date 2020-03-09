Job fair set this week
Workforce Solutions Texoma, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, for Traditions Spirits. The employer will be interviewing for positions in management and the food industry. Register with www.workintexas.com for more details about the positions they are hiring for.
GISD comms director wins awards
Leslie Crutsinger, director of communications for Gainesville Independent School District, returned from the recent Texas School Public Relations Association annual conference with eight Star Awards recognizing outstanding education communications projects, the district announced in a press release.
GISD’s entries were from the 2018-2019 school year and were judged in the category for schools of less than 10,000 students, according to the release.
The district received three gold stars, two silver stars and three bronze stars. The district also won Best of Category for the 2018 District Christmas card entry, a recognition 48 districts received.
No permits for Lake Texoma shoreline
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District has issued a one-year moratorium on shoreline management use permit requests for Lake Texoma.
The moratorium was implemented March 5 to allow the project office to prepare an updated Shoreline Management Plan for Lake Texoma, according to a press release from the corps. The moratorium is expected to remain in place through March 2021.
The project office will not review boat dock or vegetation modification requests until then and will return applications with a statement explaining why the permit request cannot be reviewed. Once the moratorium is lifted the lake office will review new applications in the order they are received.
Shoreline management plans address the rules and guidelines governing private shoreline uses, which includes private boat docks, vegetation modification and similar uses of government property. The SMP establishes shoreline allocations, which specify where certain private uses are allowable.
For more information, call the lake office at 903-465-4990.
Learning Tree sets registration day
The Learning Tree Preschool will host public registration for the 2020-2021 school term at the end of March.
Registration for current students will be Thursday, March 26. Public registration will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church, 214 S. Denton St. — use the entrance at the corner of Main and Lindsay streets.
Spaces are limited to 26 4-year-old and 24 3-year-old students. Sign-in for registration will start promptly at 8 a.m.
The Learning Tree is a ministry of First United Methodist Church for children who will be age 3 or 4 as of Sept. 1. The 2020-21 school year will mark the nonprofit’s 39th year as a licensed center by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Classes meet Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from September through May, following the Gainesville Independent School District holiday calendar. Classes are from 9-11:25 a.m. for 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds. Enrichment classes are available until 3 p.m. for both age groups as well.
For more information, contact Director Phil Newton at First United Methodist Church at 214 S. Denton St. or by phone at 940-665-3926.
Dates set for movie nights at farmers market
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host monthly movie nights at the Gainesville Farmers Market starting in April.
Movie nights are planned for April 11, May 9, June 13, July 18, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5, according to sponsorship information provided by the chamber.
