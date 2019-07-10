Tug of War coming in September
Tug of War: Pulling for our Community has been set for Sept. 21. It is a cooperative benefit for VISTO’S Backpack Buddy Program and the Stanford House Senior Activity Center. The event will take place at Liberty Crossing during Market Days.
Teams may start signing up now. For more information, call Kathi Kirby Husereau 940-668-1452, Bekki Jones 940-668-6404 or Lucy Sutton 940-665-9707.
Learn about fireflies next Friday
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host a Firefly Fanatics class at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19. Meet at Pavilion 1 to learn more about lightning bugs and participate in a firefly craft.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
