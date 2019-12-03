Republican Women to host reception
The next meeting of Cooke County Republican Women will be about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, immediately following participation in the Gainesville Christmas parade. It’ll take place at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
The group will host a reception with holiday snacks and Christmas treats, and 2020 club officers will be installed. The public is invited.
For more information, contact Kerri Kingsbery, vice president of programs, at 214-681-9916 or visit the Cooke County Republican Women website at cookegop.com/ccrw.
Make an ornament for the birds
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host “For the Birds” craft event starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Participants will make an outdoor ornament for birds. Meet at Pavilion 1.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The program may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
