PenTex taking scholarship apps
PenTex Energy is accepting applications now for 20 scholarships of $1,000 each it plans to award to area high school seniors or students already attending college full-time.
Applications will be accepted from students who live in a residence receiving service from PenTex.
HB 3203, enacted in 1997, allows nonprofit electric cooperatives to put unclaimed funds previously collected by the Texas Comptroller’s Office for the State General Fund to use for student scholarships. The law states scholarship recipients should be rural students and that they must attend college, technical school or other post-secondary educations institutions.
The scholarship application submission deadline is Feb. 5. Members of PenTex Energy who are interested in applying for this scholarship should visit the cooperative's website www.pentex.com or call Carolyn Powell 940-759-5173.
–From staff reports
Charity opens scholarship program year
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas recently announced the opening of applications for its scholarship program granting more than $60,000 to 30 local high school seniors each year.
Funded by North Texas McDonald’s owner-operators and donations, the annual scholarships recognize students for their outstanding academic achievements and community involvement.
Applications are open online at rmhcntx.org/scholarships and must be submitted by April 1. Among other qualifications, applicants must live in the geographic areas of the RMHC of Greater North Texas Chapter, which covers Cooke County.
–From staff reports
Midwestern State recognizes grads
Three Gainesville students graduated from Midwestern State University in December 2020.
Darian Taylor Fuller received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree, summa cum laude.
Madison Claire Merrifield received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, magna cum laude.
Wynette Louise Tipps also received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, magna cum laude.
Midwestern State University had 459 undergraduate and graduate students awarded degrees. Honor graduates receiving bachelor degrees included 50 summa cum laude, 56 magna cum laude and 46 cum laude. Honor requirements are a grade point average of 3.9-4.0 for summa cum laude, 3.7-3.89 for magna cum laude, and 3.5-3.69 for cum laude.
–From staff reports
Deadline for disaster loans extended
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced recently that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for the COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021.
The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved more than 3.6 million loans valued at $197 billion to provide working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses, according to an SBA press release.
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin.
Eligible small businesses and nonprofits may apply at http://www.sba.gov/disaster.
–From staff reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.