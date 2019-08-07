‘Stuff the bus’ set for Thursday
River Valley Nursing and Rehab will host a “Stuff the Bus” event today, Thursday, Aug. 8, gathering supplies for Head Start kids.
Donations of school supplies should be brought to the nursing home at 1907 Refinery Road between 3-5 p.m. Hot dogs and other treats will be provided to anyone dropping donations off.
Donations allow Gainesville’s Head Start school to provide supplies for students rather than issuing a school supply list, according to information posted to the Gainesville Independent School District’s Facebook page.
4-H’ers to focus on horse health
Cooke County 4-H’ers will put on a horse health event this Saturday at Tractor Supply Co.
The farm store at 1700 N. Grand Ave. will host the “Horse Health and Feed” event from noon to 5 p.m., a Tractor Supply press release indicates.
Demonstrations and hands-on activities will educate visitors about maintaining their horse’s health, according to the release. It’ll be suitable for first-time horse owners or veterans, store manager Ben Read said in the release. Topics will include horse grooming and riding as well as identifying signs of illness and providing proper nutrition.
A bake sale and cookout will take place in conjunction with the event, as well as classes in equine nutrition and care.
The event is open to the public. For more information, contact the Gainesville Tractor Supply store at 940-668-4088.
Library to close for Labor Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday, the library announced this week.
The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, with regular hours, according to a library press release.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Events set Aug. 17 at Ray Roberts
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host Archery in the Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. The class will be teaching the basics of archery.
This event will be taught by NASP certified instructors and is for anyone age 10 and up. The class is limited to 15 participants and is by reservation only. All equipment will be provided. Closed-toed shoes must be worn.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.