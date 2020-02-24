Rachel Hughes earns degree
Rachel Hughes of Gainesville was among more than 1,300 students from Miami University who received degrees during fall commencement exercises in December 2019, the institution announced in a press release.
Hughes graduated with a Master of Arts degree, majoring in biology. As part of her master’s program, the Gainesville zookeeper and researcher finished a study in 2018 of the wildlife living in the river area behind Frank Buck Zoo.
Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio, with a student body of nearly 19,000.
Date changed for job fair
A job fair originally planned for Tuesday has been moved to Wednesday.
Workforce Solutions Texoma, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave., will host a job fair from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, for Traditions Spirits.
The employer will be interviewing for positions in management and the food industry. Job-seekers are encouraged to register at www.workintexas.com for more details about the positions being filled.
