Goldsworthy joins honor society
Tyler Goldsworthy of Gainesville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, Phi Kappa Phi announced in a press release.
Goldsworthy was initiated at Oklahoma State University.
He’s among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, according to the release. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 and today has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines.
Farm joins Angus association
BEMR Angus of Gainesville is a new member of the American Angus Association, the national breed organization announced in a press release.
The American Angus Association, headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri, has more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, making it the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.