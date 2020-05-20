Republican Women to host movie night
The June 4 meeting of Cooke County Republican Women will be a movie night celebrating 100 years of women’s voting rights.
CCRW will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Krootz Brewing Company, 513 E. Elm St. in Gainesville, and the movie will be “Iron Jawed Angels,” a 2004 feature film about the women who led the women’s suffrage movement.
Attendees may purchase food and drink items from the Krootz menu.
For more information, contact Vice President of Programs Kimzie Moss at rptkimzie@outlook.com or 940-736-0836; or President Kerri Kingsbery at kerri@kingsbery.com. More information is also posted on the Cooke County Republican Women’s page on Facebook.
