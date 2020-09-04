Chorale puts concerts on hold
The North Central Texas Chorale won’t be rehearsing in person or presenting concerts this fall due to concerns related to the pandemic coronavirus, a chorale spokesman said this week.
Community chorale leaders hope to resume rehearsals and concerts in the spring, Phil Schenk said in a press release. In the meantime, highlights from previous concerts will be posted to the chorale’s Facebook page — search for “North Central Texas Chorale.”
Hagerman volunteers to host
presentation on Borneo next week
The Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will host a “Second Saturday” virtual presentation Saturday, Sept. 12, titled “Borneo – All the “B” Birds and More.”
The free online program will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 via Zoom videoconferencing. Doug Wood will discuss his summer 2019 birding trip to Malaysia and Borneo, with photos of birds, mammals, reptiles, the habitat and more from his trip. He’ll also cover conservation issues, animal behavior and global birding. Wood is a professor of biological sciences at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where he has taught since 2001.
To join the Zoom presentation, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAucuyoqTMtE9bfgKj8-Ag5UX2UZs5j_Q3k — enter your name and email address, click the blue “Register” button and check your email for registration confirmation. Participants will also need to download the Zoom Cloud Meetings app on a smartphone, tablet or computer. An email reminder will be sent out one hour before the meeting with a link to the meeting.
Volunteers sought to help at garden
The Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge are looking for volunteers who enjoy gardening to help maintain the refuge’s butterfly garden.
Volunteers add plants, weed and mulch as needed Wednesday mornings, and provide their own tools and gloves. Volunteers should be at least 18 years old, or 16 if accompanied by parent or responsible volunteer. Garden volunteers get first dibs on thinned plants as well as access to seeds and cuttings for propagation.
For dates, times and other details, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
The Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
