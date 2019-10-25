MMH board to meet Wednesday
The Muenster Hospital District board is set to hear information about the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services survey at its upcoming meeting, an agenda notice shows.
Board members are also scheduled to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on matters discussed in closed session, according to the notice.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the board room of the Muenster Memorial Hospital Administration Building, 605 N. Maple St. in Muenster.
Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
Walnut Bend ISD to buy Chromebooks
Trustees of Walnut Bend Independent School District recently approved the purchase of 28 new Chromebook computers at a cost of just under $6,000, Walnut Bend Superintendent Troy Humphrey said.
At its Oct. 22 meeting, the board of trustees green-lighted the purchase using Title IV funds, Humphrey said.
“This will provide new Chromebooks for the entire junior high, ensuring the district’s commitment to one-to-one student technology opportunities,” Humphrey said.
The board also tabled a proposal to buy new playground equipment so more quotes and information could be obtained.
Humphrey presented information about the district’s additional targeted support plan and how Walnut Bend’s teacher salary scale compared to other area districts.
The school board’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
