Park events slated
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host three programs on Saturday, Aug. 10.
At 10 a.m., a Pond Dipping group will meet to explore the pond life and what information it may provide about the pond water. The event will take place at the Kid Fish Pond.
At 2 p.m., participants may learn more about animals during “Story time with a Ranger” at the park’s amphitheater.
At 7:30 p.m., “Trail Biking Basics” will be taught by a ranger and followed by a trail ride. Bikes will be available first come first served. The class will meet at pavilion 1.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
VFW plans BBQ cook-off
On Aug. 16-17, Hughes Tune Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1922 will host an International Barbeque Cookers Association barbecue cook-off at its Gainesville clubhouse, 3332 N. Grand Ave.
The event will benefit veteran programs, according to a recent press release.
For more information, contact John Villanueva at 940-594-3976, 940-665-9054 or johnvillanueva173@gmail.com.
