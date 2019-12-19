Callisburg to host candidate forum
The Callisburg Community Improvement Center will host a candidate forum after the holidays.
A forum for candidates for Precinct 1 commissioner, Cooke County sheriff and 235th District Court judge is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. at the Callisburg Community Center, 92 McDaniel St. in Callisburg. Candidates will be available for a meet-and-greet from 6:30-6:55 p.m.
County residents are invited to write down their questions and submit them to the moderator by 6:45 p.m. — include the office for which the question is intended.
The forum portion is set to start at 7 p.m.
Light snacks will be available.
Ag workshop will cover estates
Noble Research Institute announced it will host an “Estate Planning for Agricultural Producers” workshop from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 Rockford Road in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
The workshop will cover the need to plan for estate transfers as well as related laws and available tools, according to a press release. An agricultural law professor and two attorneys experienced in agricultural estate planning will be guest speakers.
Topics will include how to quantify inventory and assets that serve as the basis for planning the estate; the importance of creating goals; the tools and instruments available for estate planning; and updates from recent tax legislation.
Land and property owners, along with their immediate family members, are encouraged to attend.
Registration is $25 and includes lunch. The fee will rise to $35 for registrations after Jan. 2.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.noble.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.