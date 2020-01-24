4-H, Texas Tech alumni hosting food drive
The Cooke County chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association is teaming up with Cooke County 4-H to host a “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive in support of VISTO.
The food drive for Cooke County’s food pantry coincides with the first time a quarterback from a Texas university will start in a Super Bowl contest. Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes has broken many NFL records since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, according to information from a Cooke County 4-H volunteer spokeswoman.
Donors may contact any 4-H member to contribute nonperishable food or monetary donations. Donations may also be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays either at Hess and Rohmer Accounting, 209 W. Broadway St., or at the Cooke County AgriLife Extension Office, 301 S. Chestnut St. To arrange pickup, call or text 940-634-0928. Checks should be made payable to VISTO.
Muenster hospital board plans meeting
Board members of Muenster Hospital District are set to consider approval of the district’s 2019 audit at its next meeting Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The meeting’s agenda notice shows the board will also consider calling a board election for May 2020 and a quarterly review of hospital quality assurance.
Information will be presented on hospital insurance matters, as well.
Members will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters and strategic planning, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Muenster Memorial Hospital Administration Building, 605 N. Maple St. in Muenster.
Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.